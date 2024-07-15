Rohit Sharma taking retirement from all formats? Indian Team captain says…

Indian Team captain Rohit Sharma's retirement announcement after India's victory in the T20 World Cup has fuelled speculation about his retirement from all formats. The Indian skipper on Sunday cleared the air and said he is not planning to take retirement from all formats in the near future.

At least you will see me playing for a while! Says Rohit Sharma in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/wADSJZj6b5

“I just said it. I don't do that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play for a while,” said Rohit at an event on Sunday while rejecting the rumours of his overall retirement. Team India captain Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, announced his retirement from T20 International cricket format after India's spectacular victory in the tournament last month.