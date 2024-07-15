Rohit Sharma taking retirement from all formats? Indian Team captain says…

Indian Team captain Rohit Sharma recently rejected speculations surrounding his retirement from all formats and assured his fans that they will see him playing for a while

First Published15 Jul 2024, 10:13 AM IST
India captain Rohit Sharma recently responded to a question on his retirement plans from all international formats.
India captain Rohit Sharma recently responded to a question on his retirement plans from all international formats.

Indian Team captain Rohit Sharma's retirement announcement after India's victory in the T20 World Cup has fuelled speculation about his retirement from all formats. The Indian skipper on Sunday cleared the air and said he is not planning to take retirement from all formats in the near future.

“I just said it. I don't do that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play for a while,” said Rohit at an event on Sunday while rejecting the rumours of his overall retirement. Team India captain Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, announced his retirement from T20 International cricket format after India's spectacular victory in the tournament last month.

(More to come)

First Published:15 Jul 2024, 10:13 AM IST
