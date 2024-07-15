Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Rohit Sharma taking retirement from all formats? Indian Team captain says…

Rohit Sharma taking retirement from all formats? Indian Team captain says…

Livemint

Indian Team captain Rohit Sharma recently rejected speculations surrounding his retirement from all formats and assured his fans that they will see him playing for a while

India captain Rohit Sharma recently responded to a question on his retirement plans from all international formats.

Indian Team captain Rohit Sharma's retirement announcement after India's victory in the T20 World Cup has fuelled speculation about his retirement from all formats. The Indian skipper on Sunday cleared the air and said he is not planning to take retirement from all formats in the near future.

“I just said it. I don't do that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play for a while," said Rohit at an event on Sunday while rejecting the rumours of his overall retirement. Team India captain Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, announced his retirement from T20 International cricket format after India's spectacular victory in the tournament last month.

(More to come)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!