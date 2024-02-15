Sarfaraz Khan finally made his much-anticipated international debut, entertaining the spectators with his knock of 62 in 66 balls, with nine fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 93.33.

Sarfaraz Khan (62 off 66) scored the joint-fastest fifty by an Indian on debut on Thursday to push India past the 300-run mark before he was tragically run out following a mix-up with Jadeja. Standing in the dressing room, skipper Rohit Sharma was livid at the manner of Sarfaraz's dismissal and threw his cap in frustration.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja who scored a ton in Rajkot and was involved in the run out with Sarfaraz Khan shared a story on Instagram and wrote, “ Feeling bad for Sarfaraz Khan, it was my wrong call, well played."

Sarfaraz's surge to the international level was much anticipated by fans, who have kept an eye on his domestic cricket form. He has been thriving in first-class cricket, most notably the Ranji Trophy, where he top-scored in 2021-22 with 982 runs in six matches, placed fifth in the 2019-20 season with 928 runs in six matches, scoring well in the 2022-23 season as well with 556 runs in six matches.

In the unofficial Test series of three matches against England Lions that earlier happened side-by-side with the series between senior sides, Sarfaraz did well for India A, scoring 96 in a Tour match then 4, 55 and 161 in two unofficial Tests.

In 45 first-class matches before his international debut, Sarfaraz scored 3,912 runs at an average of 69.85, with 14 centuries and 11 fifties, with the best score being 301*.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first after winning the toss and ended the first day at 326/5, with Ravindra Jadeja (110* in 212 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Kuldeep Yadav (1*) unbeaten.

Earlier, India was in trouble at 33/3. But centuries from Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (131 in 196 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes) and Jadeja took India out of trouble. Sarfaraz's half-century also helped India go beyond the 300-run mark.

Pacer Mark Wood (3/69) was the pick of the bowlers for England.

