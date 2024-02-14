Rohit Sharma to captain India in this year's T20 World Cup: Jay Shah

RAJKOT :India will be playing the T20 World Cup 2024, to be organised in the Caribbean and the USA, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, said BCCI secretary Jay Shah at an event here on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In 2023 (final) at Ahmedabad, even though we did not win the World Cup after 10 straight wins, we won hearts. I want to promise you that in 2024 (T20 World Cup) in Barbados (venue for the final), under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, ham Bharat ka jhanda gaadenge (we will hoist the Indian flag)," Shah said at the end of his speech.

Jay Shah was present at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Khanderi, which was renamed after veteran cricket administrator Niranjan Shah, as the chief guest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jay Shah made a speech in front of a gathering of several dignitaries including former India captains Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal.

The event also featured current chief selector Ajit Agarkar, incumbent head coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and a few members of the Indian team support staff.

"Great job from BCCI....": England skipper Stokes' thanks board for resolving Rehan's visa issue Ahead of the third Test against India at Rajkot, England Test skipper Ben Stokes thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for getting young spinner Rehan Ahmed's visa issues resolved and added that the team was going to play him in the third Test despite these issues because of his fine performances in the series so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the pre-match press conference ahead of England's third Test, Stokes' said that the issue was resolved and thanked the board for helping the team out.

"For any individual having to wait for that is always an anxious period, but thankfully, we got it through this morning, and great job from the guys at the airport for giving him his visa to get through initially, and everyone at the BCCI and the government to get the visa quickly. We do not have to worry anymore about those issues, we were very confident that we would get the visa for Rehan before the game started," said Stokes in the pre-match press conference.

Stokes' also said that Rehan handled the situation very well being a youngster. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

*With ANI and PTI inputs

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!