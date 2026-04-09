Rohit Sharma to feature in Netflix series or film? Ex-India captain’s Instagram story sparks buzz

Former India captain Rohit Sharma might have sparked excitement among his fans with his latest Instagram story.

On Thursday, Rohit shared an Instagram story featuring a cover page with the Netflix logo on the left and the Mumbai Indians (MI) logoon the right. The script appears to be labelled Draft #45 and dated 9 April 2026.

While the post suggests Rohit Sharma might be working on a movie or documentary, nothing is official just yet.

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Fans, however, have started speculating, with one even suggesting that Rohit's longtime India teammate Virat Kohli could make a cameo in Rohit's show, should it happen. Here are a few reactions:

Rohit Sharma's IPL 2026 campaign so far Rohit Sharma, who has retired from T20Is and Tests, is currently with the Mumbai Indians (MI), who are aiming for a record sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

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The 38-year-old began his IPL 2026 career with a knock of 78 runs from 38 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first match. He then followed it up with a knock of 35 against Delhi Capitals (DC) and was dismissed for just five runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a rain-curtailed match in Guwahati.

Mumbai Indians are currently reeling in eighth place with just two points from three matches. They began their IPL 2026 campaign with a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders, but went on to lose their next two matches against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

The five-time champions will next take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.