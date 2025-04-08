Rohit Sharma to get a stand at Wankhede? MCA to consider other names before final decision on April 15

Under fire Mumbai Indians’ batsman Rohit Sharma could potentially have a stand named in his honour at the iconic Wankhede Stadium as the Mumbai Cricket Association contemplates bestowing the honour to the “Hitman”. However, the decision isn’t final as the MCA are considering other legendary cricketers to have represented the city and the cricketing association.

It was reported in the Indian Express that the MCA has received at least eight requests from its club members regarding naming a stand in honour of a well-known cricketing figure. The list includes name such as former association presidents Sharad Pawar and Vilasrao Deshmukh, and cricketers like Ajit Wadekar, the late Eknath Solkar, the late Dilip Sardesai, late Padmakar Shivalkar, former India women's captain Diana Edulji, and of course Rohit Sharma.

MCA president was quoted in the Indian Express report as saying: "There have been suggestions from members and the final decision will be taken by the general body members of the Mumbai Cricket Association. The association will take this call on April 15, when their Apex Council meeting takes place.

Hitman, as he is lovingly known by the Mumbai faithful, has had a successful year as captain of India’s white ball team. In June 2024, he led India to the T20 World Cup title in the Caribbean and followed it up with a win in the ICC ODI Champions Trophy earlier this year in the UAE. This is in addition to leading India to the ICC ODI World Cup in late 2023, where the team unfortunately failed in the final hurdle.

Problem of plenty The Indian Express report states that MCA has only one unattributed Grand Stand available above its president’s box for consideration, which puts them in a fix in the lead up to April 15’s final call.

They have already given the honour of stands being named after cricketers to four iconic players so far. The East Stand at the Wankhede is named after legendary opening batsman Sunil Gavaskar while Vijay Merchant’s name occupies the West Stand.

Also Read | Gavaskar lauds Mumbai for nurturing key players for India, gets mixed reactions

The North stand has been named after Dilip Vengsarkar and Sachin Tendulkar, who is widely considered the greatest batsman to play for India. Tendulkar also has a life-sized statue inside the stadium.

Rohit Sharma is currently having a torrid time with the bat for MI, having scored only 38 runs in 4 innings so far. Come April 15, the Hitman could use a boost in morale.