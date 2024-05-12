Rohit Sharma to join KKR in IPL mega-auctions? Viral picture sparks buzz | See here
Rohit Sharma expressed frustration on how things are functioning in the franchise and was seen having a candid chat with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players
Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 campaign has been nothing short of a disaster. The five-time champion team is placed in the second-last position on the IPL 2024 points table and is nowhere in the race for the IPL 2024 playoffs. The fans have expressed anger with Mumbai Indian's performance in IPL 2024 and objected to management's decision to replace captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya. Rohit Sharma himself expressed frustration on how things are functioning in the franchise and was seen having a candid chat with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players on Saturday.