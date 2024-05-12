Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 campaign has been nothing short of a disaster. The five-time champion team is placed in the second-last position on the IPL 2024 points table and is nowhere in the race for the IPL 2024 playoffs. The fans have expressed anger with Mumbai Indian's performance in IPL 2024 and objected to management's decision to replace captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya. Rohit Sharma himself expressed frustration on how things are functioning in the franchise and was seen having a candid chat with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players on Saturday.

The KKR vs. MI clash at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata was delayed due to rains, and Rohit Sharma was seen out on the ground. He spoke with various KKR players and was once seen expressing his discontent with Mumbai Indians' performance in IPL 2024. A video is breaking the internet showing Rohit Sharma speaking with KKR's Abhishek Nayar about how things are changing in Mumbai Indians and how he can't do anything about it.

As the visuals of his conversations with KKR players went viral on social media platforms, a buzz began that Rohit Sharma may consider joining KKR, the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Even some veteran players backed such an idea, with former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram saying that it would be great to see him open for KKR.

"I have a feeling, he won't be at Mumbai Indians next season. I would love to see him at KKR. Imagine him open there, Gauti as a mentor, Iyer as a captain. They will have a very strong batting, at that wicket (Eden Gardens). He bats very well on any wicket, he is that great a player. But it will be good to see him at KKR," NDTV quoted Wasim Akram as saying.

Rohit should have responded to Hardik Pandya's booing

Hardik Pandya faced a lot of backlash in IPL 2024, initially for replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians and then as the team's performance worsened, the criticism grew louder. The new MI captain faced hostile crowds on almost all stadiums, and veteran Australia batter thinks Rohit Sharma should have come to his rescue.

"Just the one thing that I would have loved to have seen from Rohit throughout the IPL campaign is to make some kind of public statement because the resentment towards Hardik from the public has been unbelievable – getting booed. And it's changed to cheers when he walks out since the World Cup squad has been announced," former Australia batter Aaron Finch said on Around the Wicket.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!