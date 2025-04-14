Rohit Sharma to lead Mumbai Indians again? Watch Nita Ambani’s response to fan’s request at Shirdi shrine in viral video

The exit of Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians is yet to be accepted by the fans as one of them recently urged franchise owner Nita Ambani to reinstate the five-time title-winning captain at the helm. Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain at the start of 2023.

In a video that went viral on social media, Nita Ambani was confronted by a fan at the Shirdi Temple in Nashik. As the MI owner was leaving the temple, a fan with folded his hands came to her and requested, “Rohit Sharma ko captain banao” (Make Rohit Sharma the captain again).

In reply, Nita Ambani said “Baba ki marzi” (It’s in God’s hands) with the smile. The video has since then sent viral on social media with several praising the fan's loyality towards the franchise and Rohit Sharma.

Having started his IPL career with now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Rohit Sharma joined Mumbai in 2011 before being elevated as captain in 2013. Since then Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. However, he was replaced by Hardik Pandya before the start of IPL 2024.

The decision didn't go well the Mumbai Indians fans as they booed Hardik Pandya every time he entered the field in IPL 2024. Things changed in IPL 2025 after Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in helping India win the T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy recently.

How Mumbai Indians fared in IPL 2025 so far? Mumbai Indians have so far played six matches in IPL 2025 so far. They lost four of their first five matches before defeating Delhi Capitals on Sunday to record their second win in this year's tournament.

