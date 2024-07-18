Rohit Sharma to lead Team India in ODI against Sri Lanka? Here’s what report says

  • Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20 internationals said that he will continue to play Test and ODI cricket “at least for a while.”

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated18 Jul 2024, 10:41 AM IST
India captain Rohit Sharma poses for a picture with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 trophy at a beach, in Barbados on Monday. (ANI Photo)
India captain Rohit Sharma poses for a picture with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 trophy at a beach, in Barbados on Monday. (ANI Photo)(BCCI- X)

IND vs SL ODIs 2024: With the upcoming matches lined up for Team India, there have been numbereous questions on who will lead Team India in the ODI, T20Is series in Sri Lanka. The Lanka series will also be crucial for India as it will mark the first tour for Gautam Gambhir as Team India’s Head Coach. Earlier, it was reported that Gambhir called on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah to join the ODI match against Sri Lanka. However, as per the latest news report, Rohit Sharma has agreed to Head coach's request.

Also Read | Virat Kohli seen attending Kirtan with wife Anushka Sharma; netizens react

As reported by Hindustan Times, the opener and captain will be back in action for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. The report also stated that Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will continue their requested long breaks and will now play in the Test series against Bangladesh which is scheduled to begin on September 19.

The ODI series against Sri Lanka is scheduled to commence on August 2, with the second and third ODIs taking place on August 4 and 7. Sharma, who has played 159 T20 internationals, retired on a positive note after guiding his team to their second T20 World Cup victory.

Earlier on July 15, Rohit Sharma had said that he will continue to play Test and ODI cricket “at least for a while.” "I just said it. I don't look that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play at least for a while," the 37-year-old had said at an event in Dallas on Sunday night.

 

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 10:41 AM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsRohit Sharma to lead Team India in ODI against Sri Lanka? Here’s what report says

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

315.25
10:42 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-11.1 (-3.4%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

142.75
10:42 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.7 (-8.17%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

329.25
10:42 AM | 18 JUL 2024
6.85 (2.12%)

Tata Steel

165.60
10:42 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-1.45 (-0.87%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

86.85
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
5.52 (6.79%)

IDBI Bank

92.67
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
4.75 (5.4%)

India Cements

337.10
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
14.05 (4.35%)

Emami

806.00
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
32.9 (4.26%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Sports

    More From Popular in Sports
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue