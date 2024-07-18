Rohit Sharma to lead Team India in ODI against Sri Lanka? Here’s what report says

IND vs SL ODIs 2024: With the upcoming matches lined up for Team India, there have been numbereous questions on who will lead Team India in the ODI, T20Is series in Sri Lanka. The Lanka series will also be crucial for India as it will mark the first tour for Gautam Gambhir as Team India’s Head Coach. Earlier, it was reported that Gambhir called on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah to join the ODI match against Sri Lanka. However, as per the latest news report, Rohit Sharma has agreed to Head coach's request.

Also Read | Virat Kohli seen attending Kirtan with wife Anushka Sharma; netizens react

As reported by Hindustan Times, the opener and captain will be back in action for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. The report also stated that Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will continue their requested long breaks and will now play in the Test series against Bangladesh which is scheduled to begin on September 19.

The ODI series against Sri Lanka is scheduled to commence on August 2, with the second and third ODIs taking place on August 4 and 7. Sharma, who has played 159 T20 internationals, retired on a positive note after guiding his team to their second T20 World Cup victory.