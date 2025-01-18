Rohit Sharma to meet BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on new family rules, India captain says ‘all players are calling me’

India captain Rohit Sharma will be having a discussion with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on the new family policies that the Board has issued in the aftermath of the national team's recent performances in Tests. After India's loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), the BCCI has issued a 10-point directive, to be adhered by the players.

According to BCCI's new policies, wives and families of players will be allowed stay with the player for a maximum of 14 days during international series or events, if the tour exceeds 45 days. In case of shorter overseas tours, the time limit of seven days.

Rohit's comments came in on Saturday just before the India's squad announcement for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and ODI series against England. After coming late by two hours than the scheduled time, Rohit was caught on mic having a conversation with Agarkar.

“After the press conference, we have to discuss family rules, all the players are calling me,” said Rohit, unknowingly that his words were caught on the mic.

Rohit returns to Ranji Trophy after 10 years Meanwhile, Rohit confirmed his availability for Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir. The last time Rohit played a Ranji Trophy match was in 2018. Mumbai will play Jammu and Kashmir at the MCA-BKC Ground when the Ranji Trophy resumes on January 23.

Asked about his availability for the game during a press conference at the BCCI Headquarters here, Rohit responded in the positive. “Last 6-7 years, if you look at our calendar, we haven't been sitting home for 45 days when cricket is going on. You do get time when IPL finishes when nothing happens after that,” the India skipper further added.

