Rohit Sharma might have to sit out against New Zealand in the final Group A encounter in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai after the India captain suffered an injury scare in their win over Pakistan. Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring pull while chasing a ball against Pakistan last Sunday.

Although he struggled on the field, the India opener couldn't take much risk and left the field at the end of the 26th over of the Pakistan innings. However, he returned to the field in the latter half of the opposition innings and also batted during the chase.

Shubman Gill led India during Rohit Sharma's absence. Despite the injury, Rohit Sharma looked in good spirits and, even from the dugout, signalled to Virat Kohli to finish off the game with a boundary.

According to an Indian Express report, the Indian team management is mulling to rest Rohit Sharma against New Zealand. With the semifinal spot already sealed, the final group clash against New Zealand is being treated as a dead rubber.

Who will lead India against New Zealand? Going by the hierarchy, Shubman Gill is the perfect choice to lead the Men in Blue in Rohit Sharma's absence. He had led India in the T20Is against Zimbabwe. If he walks out for the coin toss on Sunday, it will be Shubman Gill's first ODI as an Indian captain.

Resting Rohit Sharma against New Zealand won't be a big issue for the Indian team as the 2013 champions and the Kiwis have already booked their places from group A into the semifinals.

What led to Rohit Sharma's fitness concerns? The concerns about Rohit Sharma's fitness cropped up when the Indian skipper did not bat in India's first training session in Dubai, two days after their win over Pakistan. In fact, he was the only batter not to bat at the nets during India's rigorous training on Wednesday.

He did not even take the throwdowns and spent a lot of time discussing the strategies with head coach Gautam Gambhir on the sidelines. Although the injury might not be serious, the Indian think-tank is reported not to take any risk and wants to give Rohit Sharma a bit more rest ahead of the crucial semifinals.