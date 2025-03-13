Rohit Sharma is not looking to hang up his boots anytime soon as the Indian captain is looking to extend his ODI career till the 2027 World Cup with the help of India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, according to a Cricbuzz report. The next ODI World Cup will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia and Rohit will be 40 by then.

Reportedly, the Indian captain has chalked out a plan to stay fit and competitive till the 2027 World Cup by focusing on his consistency, batting and approach with the help of Nayar.

India will play 27 ODIs in the run-up to the 2027 World Cup and there could be more matches to be scheduled as the tournament draws closer.

Notably, Nayar is regarded as a highly intelligent coach with modern techniques and styles within the Indian team. He has also been praised by KL Rahul on several occasions for his guidance.

Rohit Sharma on his retirement: After the victory in 2025 Champions Trophy, Rohit had categorically stated that he does not plan to retire from ODI cricket just yet. Speaking after the Champions Trophy victory, Rohit had said, "Right now, I am taking things as they come. It wouldn't be fair for me to think too far ahead. At this moment, my focus is on playing well and maintaining the right mindset. I don't want to draw any lines and say whether I will or won't play in the 2027 World Cup. There's no point in making such statements right now," he told the official broadcaster.

"Realistically, I have always taken my career one step at a time. I don't like thinking too far into the future, and I haven't done so in the past either. For now, I am enjoying my cricket and the time I spend with this team. I hope my teammates enjoy my presence as well. That's all that matters at this point." the Indian captain had added.