Rohit Sharma to retire after Champions Trophy 2025 final against NZ? Shubman Gill says ‘After the match, he will…’

Quashing all rumours about Rohit Sharma's retirement after the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, India opener Shubman Gill stated the focus and the only discussion have been on the most-important clash against Kiwis in Dubai on Sunday.

Soon after India's semifinal win over Australia, rumours were rife that the Indian captain would hang up his boots after the grand finale on March 9. At 37, Rohit Sharma is currently at the fag end of his career.

Speaking ahead of the clash against New Zealand, Shubman Gill, stated the discussions in the dressing room has been only regarding the match. “There has been no such talk in the dressing room, we are only thinking about the match,” Shubman Gill said during the pre-match press conference in Dubai on Saturday.

“Rohit also isn't thinking like that. After the match, he will think if there is anything,” added the star batter about his opening partner. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are still batting strong in the format but it is being discussed in cricketing circle that if India wins the Champions Trophy, both the batters or at least one can call time on his career.

Coming into the tournament on the back of hundreds against England at home, both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have failed to carry on the momentum with neither of them scoring a single fifty in the Champions Trophy so far.

This is the best batting line up I am part of: Gill The final against New Zealand will be the perfect opportunity for the India openers to flourish when it matters the most. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill stated he feels privileged to be a part of "best batting line-up" as the depth in their order allows the top three to express themselves freely.

"This is the best batting line up I am part of. Rohit is one of the best openers (in the world) and Virat, we need not tell about him. But our team has depth in batting and that allows the top order to bat with bit more freedom," Shubman Gill said.