Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has not been able to show his best performance recenlty. Say it the TEst agaunst New Zealand in November, or against Bangladesh in September-October. But his performance in the ongoing Border Gavaskar trophy has been worst. In the 2nd test, Sharma show played at number 6, scored 3 off 23 balls and 6 off 15 balls in 2nd innings. In the 3rd Test, which was draw, the Indian skipper scored 10 off 27 balls in the 1st innings.

However, he made a decision to bat at number 2 and moved KL Rahul to number 3. Unfortunately, this change didn't work either, as Sharma was dismissed for just 3 runs off 5 balls.

Sunil Gavaskar while on air with broadcasters '7Cricket' had said, “Tough times for him. There will be a second innings and two more in Sydney. Questions will be asked if he doesn't score in those three innings.”

With his continues failed performances, questions are being raised about whether the 38-year-old Indian captain will soon retire from Test cricket also.

Report by the news agency PTI stated that the national selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar is also in Melbourne. The report claimed that the it wouldn’t come as a surprise if it is revealed that Agarkar and Sharma, two former teammates, have discussed the future of Indian cricket as the team navigates a challenging phase of transition.

Questions are also being raised if skipper be more pragmatic and for the sake of the team, drop himself from the playing eleven for the Sydney Test allowing an in-form KL Rahul to continue with a rampaging Yashasvi Jaiswal?

Earlier, Gautam Gambhir's had made a bold move and stepped down as a T20 opener. The current national head coach during his playing time in the IPL, once dropped himself from after a horrendous first phase, acknowledging that his time as a T20 opener had come to an end. Recently, Ravichandran Ashwin also retired and clearly communicated that he is not even among the top two spinners in overseas conditions.

PTI report has states if Sharma can play good ODIs if Test responsibility is off his shoulders.

Earlier in November, before the BGT series, former Indian cricketer and selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth had said that Rohit does indeed fail to get going during the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the Indian captain could retire from Test cricket even before the selectors take the hard call.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, “100 per cent, you have to start thinking ahead (if India doesn’t do well in Australia). If Rohit Sharma doesn’t do well, I think he himself will retire from Test cricket, for all you know. He will play ODIs only. He has already left T20I cricket. We have to keep in mind that he is also ageing. He is no longer getting younger."

Ricky pointing slams Sharma's batting While analysing his dismissal on air for 7Cricket, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting said, “That's just a lazy, not switched on, not up for the moment type of shot. He's been known as one of the best hookers and pullers of the ball since he's made his debut but that's just not there. It's nothing. It's not committed, not really looking to be aggressive, he's just looking to tap it on the head. It (ball) might have held in the wicket yes. It might have seamed away from him a fraction. But if you're going to survive against this Australian attack, you've got to be switched on. You've got to be making good decisions. If you're not, they'll knock you over every time.”