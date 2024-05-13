Rohit Sharma is leading India's squad during the T20 World Cup 2024, which is set to begin on June 1 in the United States. The 15-member squad for the marquee tournament is out, and the fans and veteran cricketers are sharing their insights about the team. Hardik Pandya's selection as vice-captain after a poor show in IPL 2024 raised some eyebrows, but a report by Dainik Jagran revealed that Rohit Sharma is considering retiring from the T20 format after the World Cup, and the Board for Control of Cricket (BCCI) wants Hardik Pandya to take over the team's command in the shortest format of the game.

The report comes months after Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians, which didn't go very well with the fans. The all-rounder faced severe trolling on social media and booing from hostile crowds in the stadium. Hardik Pandya's criticism intensified after Mumbai Indians crashed out of IPL 2024 owing to their disastrous performance.

Experts and veteran cricketers have pointed out that Mumbai Indians seem divided. A number of domestic players are not happy with the leadership change, and the visuals from the team's practice indicate that some players are dissapointed with Hardik Pandya's leadership style.

Rohit Sharma himself seems clueless about his future in IPL 2024. Recently, he was seen expressing his frustration at how things are changing in Mumbai Indians. He was also seen candidly chatting with Kolkata Knight Riders players, which sparked buzz on the internet that Rohit Sharma is considering a change after IPL 2024.

Rohit, Agarkar didn't want Pandya in the T20 World Cup squad

The Dainik Jagran report makes another big claim that owing to his poor performance and injury concerns, Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar were not very keen to include Hardik Pandya in the 15-member T20 World Cup 2024 squad but gave in under “pressure." Although the report didn't specify the nature of "pressure," it indicates that BCCI wants Hardik Pandya in the team as they consider him the captain in the T20 format of the game.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!