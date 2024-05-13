Rohit Sharma to retire after T20 World Cup 2024? Report reveals why BCCI selected Hardik Pandya in 15-member squad
Hardik Pandya's selection as vice-captain in T20 World Cup squad raised some eyebrows, but a report by ‘Dainik Jagran’ revealed the reason
Rohit Sharma is leading India's squad during the T20 World Cup 2024, which is set to begin on June 1 in the United States. The 15-member squad for the marquee tournament is out, and the fans and veteran cricketers are sharing their insights about the team. Hardik Pandya's selection as vice-captain after a poor show in IPL 2024 raised some eyebrows, but a report by Dainik Jagran revealed that Rohit Sharma is considering retiring from the T20 format after the World Cup, and the Board for Control of Cricket (BCCI) wants Hardik Pandya to take over the team's command in the shortest format of the game.