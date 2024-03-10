Rohit Sharma to retire from limited overs cricket? Indian skipper says ‘I will retire straightaway but..’
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma addresses retirement rumors and emphasizes playing cricket with freedom and without focusing on statistics. He advises youngsters in the team to play fearlessly and let the numbers take care of themselves.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been the glue that has held this team together over the years and with the veteran batsman reaching the age of 37, questions have been raised as to whether he is ready to retire, especially with the emergence of new and exciting talent in the form of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan to take his place at the top of the order. In an interaction with former teammate Dinesh Karthik for JioCinema, Rohit delved deep into the topic of retirement and revealed when he would be comfortable leaving the world of cricket behind.