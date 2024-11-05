Rohit Sharma to retire from Test cricket after BGT 2024, claims India’s World Cup winner, ‘Not getting younger’

Following a whitewash by New Zealand, Rohit Sharma's Test match form is under scrutiny. Krishnamachari Srikkanth warns that poor performance in Australia could lead to Rohit retiring from Test cricket, focusing solely on ODIs.

Updated5 Nov 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Mumbai, Nov 03 (ANI): India's Captain Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed by New Zealand's Matt Henry during Day 3 of the third test match, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Mumbai, Nov 03 (ANI): India’s Captain Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed by New Zealand’s Matt Henry during Day 3 of the third test match, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(Surjeet Yadav)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is under significant criticism after the Men in Blue were whitewashed by New Zealand in the recently concluded three-match Test series at home. Following the defeat, discussions have intensified around Rohit’s form in Test cricket, with many questioning whether he still merits a place in the Indian team in the longest format of the game.

 

However, now former Indian cricketer and selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has come out and said that if Rohit does indeed fail to get going during the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the Indian captain could retire from Test cricket even before the selectors take the hard call.

Speaking about Rohit Sharma's form on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said, “100 per cent, you have to start thinking ahead (if India doesn’t do well in Australia). If Rohit Sharma doesn’t do well, I think he himself will retire from Test cricket, for all you know. He will play ODIs only. He has already left T20I cricket. We have to keep in mind that he is also ageing. He is no longer getting younger,"

Rohit Sharma to meet BCCI officials after New Zealand drubbing:

According to a recent PTI report s an informal meeting will take place between the BCCI officials, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, coach Gautam Gambhir, and skipper Rohit Sharma regarding the future of the Indian team going forward. A BCCI source told the agency that the meeting would be held ahead of Team India's departure for Australia on November 10. While ‘stocks will be taken,’ the BCCI is reportedly in no mood to tinker with the already announced squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The source further states that things could soon go awry for Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin, and Jadeja if India does not qualify for the WTC final in England. Such a circumstance could lead to the exclusion of all four senior players from the team for the five-Test series in England soon after.

5 Nov 2024
