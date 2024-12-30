Rohit Sharma to retire from Tests after Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney? Report suggests India captain is trying to…

Rohit Sharma reportedly contemplates retirement after the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia. The Indian captain has been constantly subject to criticism due to his barren run with the bat in the past few series. The development comes after India lost against Australia in the fourth Test by 184 runs.

With fate not in India's hands in the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the outcome of the fifth and final Test between India and Australia in Sydney could well decide Rohit's future.

According to a TOI report, rumours are floating among the BCCI top brass about Rohit's replacement as captain. The report also stated that Rohit is trying to convince the selectors to allow him to play till the WTC final if India reaches the summit clash. Notably, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar too is in Australia with the team.

However, India's chances of qualifying for the final look slim as they have to win in Sydney and hope Sri Lanka beat Australia 2-0 at home. The loss in Melbourne was India's fifth in the last six Tests under Rohit's captaincy. India drew against Australia in Brisbane.

Following the loss, Rohit said the performance was ‘mentally disturbing’. “It is mentally disturbing when you can’t do what you have come to do," Rohit said after the fourth Test. “It is pretty disappointing. There are ways to win games, but we fell short of finding ways to win the game here. We wanted to fight till the end, and unfortunately, we couldn’t."

Rohit Sharma's stats since the Bangladesh series Rohit's poor form started in the home Test series against Bangladesh. In the 15 innings since then, Rohit accumulated 164 runs at an average of 10.93 with just one half-century to his credit.