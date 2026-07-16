Rohit Sharma to retire post IND vs ENG 3rd ODI at Lord's? Report says ex-Indian captain not in BCCI's scheme for 2027 WC

Rohit Sharma's dream of lifting the ODI World Cup will remain unfulfilled as the BCCI is believed to have moved beyond the 39-year-old. The development comes on Thursday, in the midst of the ongoing ODI series between India and England, during the second game at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. India are leading the series 1-0.

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According to an Indian Express report, the third ODI between India and England could be Rohit's last in India colours. The right-hander had already retired from T20Is in 2024 and Tests in 2025. The report stated Rohit has been informed that the BCCI selection committee has decided to move on.

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It also added that BCCI selection committee along with head coach Gautam Gambhir have spoken to Rohit last week on the same and laid down their plans going forward. That means, Rohit's dream of lifting a 50-over World Cup, remains unfulfilled. Under Rohit's leadership, India won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy the following year.

“Selectors have informed Rohit he is not in their scheme of things post the England tour and they are moving on from him after this series. Though he wanted to continue, especially after working on his fitness. The selectors have left the ball in Sharma’s court to decide his future,” the newspaper quoted a BCCI source as saying.

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The report also stated that Rohit isn't happy with the BCCI's decision.

Who will replace Rohit Sharma? The BCCI selection committee is understood to give chances to youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been waiting in the wings despite scoring a hundred in the previous series against Afghanistan. With the 2027 ODI World Cup barely a year to go, players like Jaiswal needed to give chance from now on if BCCI intends to take him to Africa for the tournament.

The BCCI has already passed the Test and ODI captaincy baton to Shubman Gill last year, taking over from Rohit. The Mumbai cricketer took over India's captaincy in 2021 from Virat Kohli. Under Rohit, India reached the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup, finished runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, before winning back-to-back ICC titles in a span of eight months.

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Rohit Sharma's performance in past one year Following the IPL 2025, Rohit underwent a major transformation in terms of fitness, losing almost 10kgs. While his fitness wasn't an issue, but his numbers with the bat were. The 'Hitman' has played 13 ODIs just as a senior member in the team since October last year, making 563 runs at an average of 46.91 with a hundred and four fifties.

In the ongoing series against England, Rohit managed 11 and 26 runs in two games, and was finding it difficult to get bat on ball.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in