India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to travel to Pakistan on a short trip ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting next month. Following their Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle in Australia, the Indian team has got a break of three weeks before they once again get on road with the white-ball series against England, followed by Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in hybrid format with Pakistan being their hosts. Dubai will host India's matches, including the knockouts, provided Rohit's men qualify. With Pakistan hosting an ICC event for the first time in 30 years, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning a grand opening ceremony, around February 16-17.

Hosting a opening ceremony, along with a captains' press-conference is a standard practice for ICC events. "Indian Team captain will visit Pakistan to attend the opening ceremony of the Champions Trophy as PCB plans grand event, marking the return of a mega international cricket event to Pakistan after 29 years," news agency IANS quoted a source as saying. The ICC Champions Trophy is making a return after a eight-year hiatus. Pakistan are defending champions.

The last time Pakistan hosted an ICC event was in 1996 when the country co-hosted the cricket World Cup. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start on February 19 with hosts Pakistan facing New Zealand in the opening encounter. India start campaign a day later.

India, Pakistan yet to announce teams Baring India and Pakistan, all other six teams have announced their squads for the mega event. While India are expected to announce the squad around January 18-19, there is no clarity on the Pakistan team.