Rohit Sharma to undergo fitness test at BCCI's CoE; Who all are joining Indian ODI captain? What about Virat Kohli?

For the first time since the Indian Premier League ended in June and his Test retirement, Rohit Sharma will appear at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for a pre-season fitness test on Saturday. Earlier, Rohit has retired from T2I0s, thus only making him available in the 50-over format with the 2027 ODI World Cup being the bigger picture.

Based on an Indian Express report, Rohit will undertake a Yo-Yo Test followed by a Dexa Scan which is used to measure bone density along with blood tests. A Dexa Scan is a part of the list of scans done during pre-season. Along with Rohit, Test captain Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur will also been seen at the CoE for the same.

“All players have to undergo a pre-season fitness Test, it’s mandatory as per the contract. These tests help the COE understand the areas the players have to work on or where they are lacking. As there was a big break (after the England Test series), the players were given sets of exercises to do at home,” the media outlet quoted a BCCI official.

Earlier, the likes of Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav have already appeared for the fitness tests.

When will Virat Kohli arrive for his fitness tests? However, there has been no clarity on Virat Kohli, who is currently residing with his family in the United Kingdom. Since the IPL ended on June 3 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations the next day in Bengaluru, Kohli flew to the UK and has been living there since then. In fact, Kohli also quit Tests, four days after Rohit's retirement.

Recently, a picture from Kohli's training in the UK went viral. In another video, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were also seen having a laugh with strangers in the streets of London.