Rohit Sharma to undergo surgery post IPL 2025? Here's what report says as India captain gears up for 2027 ODI World Cup

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma could undergo a surgery to address his fitness issues with an aim to be perfectly fit for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Having already retired from Tests and T20Is, Rohit will get ample time for himself until India's next ODI assignment in August when the Men in Blue travel to Bangladesh.

According to a report in Cricblogger, Rohit could use the time after IPL to undergo a surgery on his left hamstring that has impacted Rohit's game for nearly five years.

“If Rohit wants to play the 2027 World Cup, this is the right time to get the surgery done,” a source was quoted as saying to the website. “He has been putting it off for years because of leadership duties, but now the schedule allows him to recover without rushing back.”

Although there has been no official word from the BCCI or Rohit himself, the phase post IPL 2025 could mark the beginning of a more focussed Indian captain leading to the ODI World Cup in 2027.

Why Rohit Sharma delayed hamstring surgery if happens? According to the source, the delay was largely because of Rohit's demanding role as Indian captain across formats. With only ODIs to focus on from now on, the upcoming break presents Rohit with an ideal opportunity for work on himself medically.

During IPL 2025, Rohit has been played more often as an impact player. Although it is unsure if his hamstring injury is the main reason for the five-time IPL-winning captain to not field for 20 overs, but it can't be ruled out completely.

Apparently, the injury not only hampered his mobility, but also his ability to score big. Rohit had struggled to score runs consistently off late - the Tests against Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia and the initial matches of IPL 2025 - being the biggest examples.