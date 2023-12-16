‘Rohit Sharma today is probably where MS Dhoni stands’: Suniel Shetty's blunt take on Indian skipper's future
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, who played phenomenally to lead India's wonderful World Cup campaign was visibly distraught with the outcome
It's almost a month since more than a billion people went through a brutal heartbreak as Australia defeated India in the ICC World Cup 2023 final. More than losing the World Cup title, the fans went through certain emotions witnessing their star players leaving the Narendra Modi Stadium with tears in their eyes. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, who played phenomenally to lead India's wonderful World Cup campaign was visibly distraught with the outcome.