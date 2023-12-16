It's almost a month since more than a billion people went through a brutal heartbreak as Australia defeated India in the ICC World Cup 2023 final. More than losing the World Cup title, the fans went through certain emotions witnessing their star players leaving the Narendra Modi Stadium with tears in their eyes. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, who played phenomenally to lead India's wonderful World Cup campaign was visibly distraught with the outcome. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As we move on from the heartbreak and focus on the future of Indian cricket, many difficult questions are raising their heads. Rohit Sharma's future remains uncertain as the player turns 37 next year. The buzz around his retirement from the white-ball format increased when he decided to stay away from the T20I and ODI formats during the South Africa series.

Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty commended Rohit Sharma's leadership skills and called him a “selfless" leader like former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"That's the beauty of this team, country above everything else. That's why the respect...Rohit Sharma today is probably where MS Dhoni stands because everything Rohit did was selfless. It's very easy to say that moment...that moment you have lakh and half people cheering, and wanting you to go. He could have stuck on and scored the hundreds. But he said, 'Let me give that team an 80-90 start, and they take off'", Suniel Shetty told ANI.

"Whether it was Rohit or Shami or Bumrah or Kuldeep, you can't ask for a better team," Shetty added.

Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as MI skipper The fans of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians were shocked on Friday when the franchise decided that Hardik Pandya would replace Rohit Sharma as the new captain of the team. Social media abuzz since the decision was made with fans slamming MI management for replacing a magical player like Rohit Sharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hardik Pandya, who had a successful 2-year tenure as the skipper of Gujarat Titans made a comeback to MI reportedly on the condition of a captaincy role.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.