Rohit Sharma unhappy after meeting BCCI officials as ODI future remains uncertain: Report

India opener Rohit Sharma is reportedly unhappy after being informed by the BCCI selectors that they are looking beyond him in their ODI plans.

This has cast a fresh doubt on Sharma's future in the 50-over format, especially with the ODI World Cup 2027 set to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia late next year.

The Indian Express had reported on Thursday that the third ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday could be the former India captain's last.

The report also added that the 39-year-old spoke to a few BCCI officials during the ongoing ODI series against England, but wasn't happy with the response.

Neither the BCCI nor Sharma himself have made any official statement regarding his future in the ODI setup.

The Mumbai cricketer has endured a disappointing ODI tour of England, registering scores of just 11 and 26 in the first two matches.

Prior to this, the right-handed batter played in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan at home. He aggregated 143 runs from three matches at an average of 47.66, and scored one half-century.

Young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has been viewed as the primary competitor and the most likely long-term successor to Sharma, should the latter retire. The 24-year-old also played in the ODI series against Afghanistan and slammed an unbeaten 110 in the third ODI in Chennai. However, Jaiswal was still dropped from the India squad for the ODI series against England.

Rohit Sharma's recent ODI performances As captain of the Indian ODI team, Sharma led the Men in Blue to the final of the World Cup 2023 at home, where they lost to Australia. He, however, led India to the Champions Trophy title in March 2025, but soon after, the captaincy baton was passed onto Shubman Gill.

In a three-match ODI series against Australia Down Under late last year, Sharma ended as the top run-getter with 202 runs from three matches.

He won the Player of the Series award. He performed quite decently in the three-match ODI series against South Africa at home that followed, scoring 146 runs from three matches. However, since then, his form has been inconsistent.

Sharma, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, has never won the ODI World Cup with India. He missed out on making the squad for the ODI World Cup 2011. India reached the semi-finals of both the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups before suffering a heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final of the World Cup 2023.