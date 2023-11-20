Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli among 6 Indian players in ICC Team of the tournament. Check full XI
World Cup finalists dominated the World Cup's team of the tournament as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the official team on Monday
The Men in Blue lost out on their opportunity to bring the coveted World Cup 2023 trophy home with a 6 wicket defeat against Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium. However, despite the heartbreaking loss against the Kangaroos, many Indian players including skipper Rohit Sharma, veteran batter Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Shami found a place in the ICC team of the tournament.