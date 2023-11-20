The Men in Blue lost out on their opportunity to bring the coveted World Cup 2023 trophy home with a 6 wicket defeat against Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium. However, despite the heartbreaking loss against the Kangaroos, many Indian players including skipper Rohit Sharma, veteran batter Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Shami found a place in the ICC team of the tournament.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in a blog post announced the team of the tournament led by skipper Rohit Sharma. The team that sees Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opening the batting also witnesses 5 other Indian names in the XI.

Virat Kohli found a place in the team of tournament at his favourite number 3 position. Kohli was on fire at the ICC World Cup 2023, scoring 765 runs in the 11 matches he played and setting the record for most runs in any edition of an ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, India's wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul found a space in the team of the tournament at the number 5 spot. Rahul scored 452 runs in this edition of the World Cup at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 90.76.

India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja found a place in ICC's team of the tournament at the number 7 spot with the world cricketing body impressed with the left armer's all-round performance. Jadeja had the best economy rate in the tournament at 4.25 while also scoring 120 runs in the 5 innings he played.

Moreover, India's new ball pace bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack for ICC's team of the tournament along with Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka. Shami was the highest wicket taker in the tournament and looked in sensational touch, taking 24 wickets in the 7 matches he played at an average of 10.70.

