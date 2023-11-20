The Men in Blue lost their chance to bring home the coveted 2023 World Cup trophy with a 6-wicket defeat to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Despite the heartbreaking loss to the Kangaroos, a number of Indian players, including skipper Rohit Sharma, veteran opener Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Shami, were named in the ICC Team of the Tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the team for the tournament in a blog post on Monday, with skipper Rohit Sharma leading the way. The team that sees Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock open the batting also sees 5 other Indian names in the XI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Virat Kohli finds himself in the team of the tournament at his favourite number 3 position. Kohli was on fire at the ICC World Cup 2023, scoring 765 runs in the 11 matches he played, setting the record for most runs in any edition of the ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul found a place in the team of the tournament at number 5. Rahul has scored 452 runs at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 90.76 in this edition of the World Cup.

India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was named in the ICC Team of the Tournament at number 7 as the world cricket governing body was impressed with the left-armer's all-round performance. Jadeja had the best economy rate of the tournament at 4.25, while also scoring 120 runs in the 5 innings he played. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's new-ball pace bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, along with Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka, led the bowling attack for the ICC Team of the Tournament. Shami was the tournament's leading wicket-taker and was in sensational form, taking 24 wickets at an average of 10.70 in the 7 matches he played.

ICC Team of the tournament: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, KL Rahul (w/k), Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Jaspriit Bumrah, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Dilshan Madushanka

