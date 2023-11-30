The Board of Control for Cricket in India on 30 November announced the T20I, ODI, and Test series squad for India's tour to South Africa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah mentioned that India skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli will not be participating in the 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs.

"Mr. Rohit Sharma and Mr. Virat Kohli had requested the Board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour," the BCCI Secretary said in a press release.

Earlier, a report arrived where it was said that Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI that he would be playing red-ball cricket. “Kohli has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and he will get back to them about when he wants to play white-ball cricket next. At the moment he has informed the BCCI that he will be playing red-ball cricket…" the Indian Express quoted a source to explain.

Apart from that, the cricketing board also informed that Mohammed Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment. "Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness," she said.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, who is captaining the Indian cricket team in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, will continue to lead the team in the shortest format during the three-match series against South Africa, said BCCI.

The series will begin on 10 December in Durban. Apart from this, the BCCI informed that KL Rahul will lead the Indian team or the three-match ODI series against the Proteas. However, Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the Test series, where Virat Kohli will also participate.

India's tour to South Africa: India will play 3 T20Is on December 10, 12 and 14 at Durban, Gqeberha, and Johannesburg respectively.

Following this, the Indian team will clash with the Proteas for 3 ODIs, to be played on December 17, 19, and 21 at Johannesburg, Gqeberha, and Paarl.

Later, the Indian Team will engage in two tests with the Proteas. The first Test will be played between 26 December to 30 December at Centurion. The second test will be played between 3 January and 7 January at Cape Town.

