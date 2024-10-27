Cricket: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli head home as Gautam Gambhir sets up ’compulsory’ practice session before Mumbai test

India's 12-year home winning streak ended with a 113-run loss to New Zealand. Following the game, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul headed to Mumbai. Players will rest for two days before compulsory practice on October 30 and 31 for the upcoming Test match.

Livemint
Updated27 Oct 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli drove to Mumbai after 113 run loss against Kiws.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli drove to Mumbai after 113 run loss against Kiws.(AFP)

Team India faced a major upset on Saturday as their 12-year dominant home run came to an end with a 113-run defeat against New Zealand. This marked the second consecutive loss for the home side, following an 8-wicket defeat in Bengaluru prior to this encounter.

Hours after the Pune loss, The Indian Express reported that Indian captain Rohit Sharma, along with veteran players Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, drove to Mumbai to be with their families. The third and final Test of the New Zealand series is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and players have been given a two-day rest before resuming preparations for the match.

The report also notes that after the two-day break, players have been asked to attend two consecutive practice sessions to prepare for the third Test starting on November 1. The sessions will reportedly be held on October 30 and 31, and the Gautam Gambhir-led team management has made it ‘compulsory’ for all players to attend.

“The team management has asked the players to be present for two days of practice on October 30 and 31. It’s compulsory and no one can skip it,” the Indian Express quoted a source as saying

‘Keeping youngsters calm is our responsibility’ says Rohit Sharma: 

In a post-match press conference after loss in Pune, Rohit said, "I am not going to overreact after this defeat. You need to chat with certain players. There's no need to sit in a corner and discuss each innings. Clear messages, keeping them calm and that is our responsibility

"We had a great run for 12 years, we were doing great things during this period. I don't think there's anything that we need to talk differently and do differently. We will think about what we didn't do well and what we can improve but I don't need to open a medical kit and start doing differently things. We need to understand that this team has done a lot of good things in the past"

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsCricket: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli head home as Gautam Gambhir sets up ’compulsory’ practice session before Mumbai test

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.000.00
      Chennai
      79,611.000.00
      Delhi
      79,763.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.