Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja in Grade A+ category under BCCI's annual contract for 2023-24
The Annual Player Contracts for Team India will be valid from 1 October 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on 28 February announced the annual player retainership 2023-24 for Team India – Senior Men, and included Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja in the Grade A+ category. They are likely to get paid ₹7 crore each annually.