 Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja in Grade A+ category under BCCI's annual contract for 2023-24 | Mint
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja in Grade A+ category under BCCI's annual contract for 2023-24

Saurav Mukherjee

The Annual Player Contracts for Team India will be valid from 1 October 2023 to 30 September 2024.

India's Ravindra Jadeja with Rohit Sharma during the Fourth Test between India v England at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, India - February 25, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave (REUTERS)
India's Ravindra Jadeja with Rohit Sharma during the Fourth Test between India v England at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, India - February 25, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave (REUTERS)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on 28 February announced the annual player retainership 2023-24 for Team India – Senior Men, and included Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja in the Grade A+ category. They are likely to get paid 7 crore each annually.

According to the annual contract, the BCCI included R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya in the Grade A category. Under this category, players usually get up to 5 crore annually.

ALSO READ: Will Rohit Sharma choose Dhruv Jurel, the hero of Ranchi Test, after Rishabh Pant comes back?

While, 5 athletes – Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal – have been included in the Grade B category. They are likely to get paid up to 3 crore each annually.

For Grade C, the BCCI chose 15 players. They include – Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar. All the players will get an annual remuneration of up to 1 crore each.

Apart from this, athletes who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of 3 Tests 8 ODIs, or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis. Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan will be inducted into Grade C if they participate in the Dharamsala Test Match.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations.

However, the Selection Committee has also recommended Fast Bowling contracts for the following athletes – Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa.

The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team, it said in a statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saurav Mukherjee
A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Published: 28 Feb 2024, 06:25 PM IST
