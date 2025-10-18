Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli on verge of breaking historical milestones during India vs Australia ODIs - Complete list

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are on a verge of breaking several records on their return to the Indian cricket team as the Men in Blue prepare to take on Australia in the first of the three ODIs at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. Having already retired from Tests and T20Is, both Kohli and Rohit last played an ODI during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.
With 14181 runs in his kitty at an average of 57.88 Kohli just needs 54 runs to surpass Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) to become the second-highest run-scorer in the history of ODI cricket. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 18,426 runs.
Kohli also has an opportunity to topple Tendulkar for most runs in white-ball cricket (combining ODIs and T20Is). Currently, Kohli (18369) is just 67 runs away form reaching Tendulkar's record 18436 runs. Not just Kohli, but Rohit too have a huge feathers to add on his cap during the series.
The former Indian captain will mark his 500th international match for India when he takes the field on Sunday in the first ODI. So far Rohit has played 159 T20Is, 273 ODIs and 67 Tests. Only four Indians have played more international matches for India than Rohit - Sachin Tendulkar (664), Virat Kohli (550), MS Dhoni (538), and Rahul Dravid (509).
Not just the Rohit's landmark game, the right hander will also be looking to smash eight more sixes to go on top of the list, dethroning Pakistan's Shahid Afridi. Currently, Rohit has 344 sixes in ODIs, behind Afridi's 351 sixes in the all-time ODI list.
Both Rohit and Kohli have great memories in Australia. In 19 ODIs, Rohit has accumulated 990 runs including four hundreds. His best of 171 not out came at the WACA in Perth in 2016. For Kohli, the former Indian captain played 18 ODIs so far in Australia with 802 runs in his kitty including three hundreds.
