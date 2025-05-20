Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli should reconsider retirement to save Indian cricket, says Yograj Singh

The Indian Test team recently lost two of its batting greats after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from the longest format of the game.

Sharma, 38, was the team’s captain at the time of his announcement. He represented India in 67 Tests, scoring 4,301 runs.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Kohli called time on his illustrious red-ball career after 123 Tests, in which he amassed 9,230 runs.

‘Save Indian cricket’ The duo's decision shocked the cricketing world, as many believe they still have enough cricket left in them.

Sharma and Kohli's retirements have created a huge leadership vacuum at a critical time as India prepares to embark on a five-match Test series in England starting on 20 June.

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh shared the cricketing world's shock at their retirements, and he wants both Sharma and Kohli to reconsider their decision.

“Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must return from retirement to save Indian Test cricket. This is not the time to think about themselves - it's about the nation, the fans, and the deep emotions people have for the game

“Virat still has at least ten years of cricket left in him. As for Rohit, if he comes to me, I will make sure he gets back in peak fitness,” Yograj told news agency IANS on Tuesday, 20 May.

'BCCI must act like a parent' Singh feels the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) must support players, especially when they are going through a tough phase, and said the board should create an atmosphere where players do not succumb to ‘external pressures’.

“Back in 2011, players like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag were dropped without any clear reason. When Yuvraj retired, I scolded him - I told him not to give in to pressure.

“He was, and still is, incredibly fit. Cricketers should fight for their place in the team instead of surrendering to external pressures.

“The BCCI must act like a parent - protect and support their players, not let ego or politics dictate decisions,” Singh added.

'Don't make the same mistake' The 67-year-old also revealed that he told his son, Yuvraj, to convince Sharma and Kohli not to hang up their gloves from the longest form of the game.

He said, “I told Yuvi to call Virat and tell him, 'Don’t make the same mistake I did'. I’m certain they’ll (Rohit and Virat) look back and regret it a few years down the line. Because one day, the frustration will inevitably surface — but what will be the point then?”