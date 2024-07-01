A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian cricket team over the phone to congratulate them for winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on Monday thanked him for his kind words and support, saying that they are very proud to be able to bring the cup home.

PM Modi had individually congratulated Rohit Sharma for his magnificent captaincy and also appreciated the veteran batsman's T20 career, to which the skipper responded by saying he is truly touched by how much happiness the cup has brought everyone back home.

"Thank you so much @narendramodi sir for your kind words. The team and I are very proud to be able to bring the cup home and are truly touched by how much happiness it has brought everyone back home," Rohit Sharma wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing PM Modi's post.

The Prime Minister also praised Virat Kohli for his innings in the T20 World Cup final and his contribution to Indian cricket, to which the star player said, "Dear @narendramodi sir, thank you so much for your very kind words and your support and encouragement always. It has been a privilege to be a part of this team which has brought the cup home. We are deeply touched & overwhelmed with the happiness it has bought the entire nation."

Notably, both Virat and Rohit have decided to retire from the shortest format of the game after winning the T20 World Cup.

India's victory in the T20 World Cup tournament marked an end to years of wait of another ICC World Cup trophy. India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

