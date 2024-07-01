Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli thank PM Modi for kind words after T20 WC win, 'very proud to be able to bring cup home...'
Notably, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have decided to retire from the shortest format of the game after winning the T20 World Cup.
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian cricket team over the phone to congratulate them for winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on Monday thanked him for his kind words and support, saying that they are very proud to be able to bring the cup home.