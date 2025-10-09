Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli tipped for domestic return before New Zealand ODIs; which games Indian batting duo might play?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are tipped for a domestic return ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand in January next year, provided the Indian batting duo have the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind. Having already retired from T20Is and Tests, both Rohit and Virat returned to the Indian ODI setup for the Australian tour with no match practice for four months.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar had made it clear that every centrally contracted player, who is fit and available, is required to play domestic cricket. The directive falls directly for Rohit and Kohli considering the fact that they won't be playing international games throughout the year.

After the conclusion of the ODI series against South Africa on December 6, and the start of the New Zealand series on January 11, there will be at least six rounds of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for both Delhi and Mumbai. The national selectors are expecting that the ageing duo will be playing in at least three games in the 50-over event.

"The Vijay Hazare Trophy starts on December 24. There will be six rounds of games for Mumbai (December 24, 26, 29, 31, Jan 3, 6, 8). Rohit will be expected to at least play three rounds before linking up with the squad. Ditto for Virat," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

In all likelihood, Kohli will be playing the games against Andhra Pradesh (December 24), Gujarat (December 26) and Saurashtra (December 29) in Group D. On the other hand, Rohit is expected to turn up for Mumbai against Sikkim (December 24), Uttarakhand (December 26) and Chhattisgarh (December 29) in Group C.

Formers want Rohit, Virat to play domestic cricket Former Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Sourav Ganguly want both Kohli and Rohit to play a bit of domestic cricket. “If you need their services, you have to find a way. For example, the India ‘A’ series happened, so you need to ask them to play that series because there is not much 50-over cricket. They should have said that if you don’t play the series, I don’t think you fit in the plan. If not this series, then they have to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, because that will let us know the kind of form you are in,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ganguly, who became the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the second time, said age and performance would eventually decide their fate but they would have to play domestic cricket.

"It depends on how fit they (Rohit and Virat) remain and how much performance they keep doing. Whatever opportunity they get, they have to play domestic cricket. Because cricket is a sport where you have to keep playing -- otherwise, you lose the touch and the form and the contact. It is everything in life. You have to keep doing it.