Ravichandran Ashwin's sudden retirement after India vs Australia's third Test in Brisbane has sent shockwaves around the cricketing fraternity. After 106 Tests and 537 wickets, Ashwin bows out as India's second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game after Anil Kumble's 619. In a career spanning 14 years, Ashwin has been a warrior to India's several victories—both at home and overseas.

With the Indian team ‘going through a transition’ according to Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwin's retirement might be just a footstep for the ‘last bunch of OGs’ to make their way out in the 'Summer of 2025'.

With India locked 1-1 in the ongoing Test series against Australia, the path to the World Test Championship (WTC) final looks tough unless a miracle happens. According to a Cricbuzz report, many new faces are expected in the Indian playing XI after the WTC final in 2025, provided they reach the summit clash.

“How much of this decision is planned, voluntary, or subtly influenced is difficult to determine, but the Indian team is expected to undergo a transformation soon - possibly by the start of their next Test series in England in the coming summer of 2025,” the report said.

“As in the past, the credit or discredit will likely be linked to the Test series in Australia. Over the years, Australia tours have gained a notorious reputation for bringing cricketing careers to an agonising end,” the report added.

The last bunch of OGs clearly indicate the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, whose poor form with the bat in Tests has been a topic of discussion lately. Notably, Rohit is 37, Virat is a bit younger at 36. By the WTC final next year, Rohit will be 38, while Kohli will be five months shy of reaching 37.

While Rohit, who missed the Perth Test due to the birth of his baby boy, got dismissed by three different deliveries in the three innings that he has played Down Under so far, Australians cracked the Kohli code with widish outside the off-stump deliveries.

Will 2025 be the year of retirements? With two more Tests to go in Melbourne and Sydney, it's high time for both the Indian superstars to pull up their socks and show the critics what they are capable of.

The report added that 2025 could be a retirement year in Indian cricket, just like Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble did in 2008. “It is unlikely that anyone would openly admit it was a nudge, but there is a perception that this announcement is just the first in a series expected to follow - much like in 2008 when several senior players retired in quick succession. The signals, whether conveyed directly or indirectly, seem to have been sent, setting the stage for a transition,” it said.