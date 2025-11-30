Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli write new chapter in Indian cricket; go past Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid for huge milestone

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli wrote a new chapter in Indian cricket, after the duo played their 392nd game together in 50-over format on Sunday during the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. Having already retired in Tests and T20Is, both Rohit and Virat now only play for India in ODIs.

The first ODI against South Africa marks the 392nd ODI for Rohit and Kohli together, thus going past Tendulkar and Dravid, who played 391 games together. Dravid and Ganguly are third in the list with 369 games.

Out of 392 matches, Rohit and Kohli played 60 Tests together, 226 ODIs and 106 T20Is. Thee duo retired from T20Is last year and called time on their Test career earlier this year.

The overall list of headed by Sri Lankan legends Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara, who played in 550 international matches together, representing the national side. Kohli's ODI debut came in 2008, a year later than Rohit's in 2007. The duo won their first-ever ICC trophy together in 2024, beating South Africa in the T20 World Cup final.

Indian cricket pairs with most ODIs together