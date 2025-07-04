Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's India return likely to be delayed as BCCI told not to go ahead with Bangladesh tour: Report

WhaThe return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India colours might get delayed as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was reportedly instructed by the government to not go ahead with their white-ball tour of Bangladesh next month amidst rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

India were slated to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Bangladesh, starting from August 17. If India do not travel to Bangladesh, it could be a big blow to the Men in Blue in the lead up to the 2026 T20 World Cup. India have not played a single T20I since the England series at home in January-February.

Both Virat and Rohit have already retired from Tests and T20Is. A postponement of the India vs Bangladesh series further extends Rohit-Virat's return to the cricket field. However, there has been no official intimation from the BCCI regarding the Bangladesh tour.

According to an India Today report, the Indian government's decision to not allow BCCI comes from the current political condition in Bangladesh. "The political situation in Bangladesh is not stable, and in light of the diplomatic standoff, the Indian government has advised the BCCI not to go ahead with this tour," the source said.

What is happening between India and Bangladesh? Both the countries are facing trade-related tensions at the moment after the Indian government imposed a major import route restrictions on goods, which includes ready-made garments and processed food items from Bangladesh.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has also issued a notification that no ready-made garment products can enter India via northeast-based integrated check posts (ICPs). It came after Bangladesh imposed a similar restriction in April.