Rohit Sharma visits Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai before Asia Cup 2025, Fans express concern on social media

With the Indian cricket team all set to play their first Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE on Wednesday at Dubai International Stadium, reports arrived on Monday that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma visited Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Several videos surfaced on social media where Rohit was seen entering the hospital and walking swiftly without answering, as the paparazzi tried to ask him some questions.

Though the reason for Rohit's visit to the hospital was not clear, it kept fans on social media worry if Rohit would be able to make his long-awaited return in the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Advertisement

Earlier, Rohit played his last match for India during the Champions Trophy, which the Team lifted.

Rohit's retirement from T20Is and Tests: Earlier, Rohit played his last ODI match for India during the Champions Trophy, which the Team lifted.

In May 2025, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket after calling it quits from T20 internationals.

During a CEAT event, while he spoke on preparations for big moments, Rohit stated, as quoted by PTI, "It is something that you prepare for, because the game demands longevity."

"Especially in the Test format, you have to last for five days. Mentally, it is very challenging and it is draining as well. But all cricketers have been brought up playing First-Class cricket."

Advertisement

"When we start playing cricket at a competitive level, even in Mumbai, club cricket (matches) go on for two days (or) three days so we are built like that and it starts at a very young age for us. It kind of makes it a little easier how to respond to situations that are there in front of you," he added.

According to Rohit, not all young players understand the importance of preparing well at the start of their careers.

He stated, "...when I started playing the sport, it was all about having fun, enjoying (it). As you go on, you start playing age group cricket and you kind of keep moving forward from that. Slowly, as you meet a lot of senior players (and) coaches, they talk about how important it is to prepare well," Rohit said.

Advertisement

"When you are very young, you don't understand the importance of preparation. But as you go along, you understand, it gives you a kind of discipline that the game asks for, so it starts with preparation, understanding what exactly you need to do," he said.