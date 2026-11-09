Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who has better batting stats at Hamilton's Seddon Park as India eye ODI series victory?

Rohit Sharma struggles on New Zealand wickets in the first two ODIs will be an area of concern as the Men in Blue eye a series win on Tuesday at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Coming into the series on the back of scores of 101 and 92 against West Indies, the former Indian captain managed just 23 runs in the first two games, getting dismissed off similar deliveries.

While Rohit was out for a duck in the first game, his struggles against the moving deliveries was more evident at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington. Besides Rohit, Virat Kohli is another man, who will have eyes on. Following his 74 in the first ODI, the ex-skipper managed just seven in the second.

New Zealand has always been a happy hunting country for Kohli and Rohit. Seddon Park is no less in that aspect. Kohli, who turned 38 on November 5, has played four ODIs at this venue, scored two half-centuries and a score 44 not out, with a best of 78 in 2014.

Why Seddon Park is special for Rohit Sharma? For Rohit, Seddon Park has a different place in his heart. In five ODIs at this venue, Rohit managed two fifty-plus scores, while in one he did not get to bat. But his most outing came in 2020 in a T20I, where he scored 65 off just 40 deliveries, studded with six fours and three sixes.

But that's not where Rohit raised the bar. needing 18 runs to win in six balls during the Super Over, India needed 10 runs in the final two deliveries. Rohit smashed Tim Southee for back-to-back sixes in the final two deliveries to propel India over the line.

Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli stats at Seddon Park

ODIs T20I Rohit Sharma 170 runs (5 matches); Highest - 79 103 runs (2 matches); Highest - 65 Virat Kohli 175 runs (4 matches); Highest - 78 38 runs (1 match); Highest 38

Rain threat looms large in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI However, rain threat looms large ahead of the India vs New Zealand in the third ODI on Tuesday (November 10). According to Accuweather.com, there is a 100% probability of precipitation with around 11.5 hours of rain and a red alert issued on Tuesday in Hamilton.

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI starts at 3 PM local time, and it is highly likely there will be no game at Seddon Park. There is also a 24% probability of thunderstorms. There will be a complete cloud cover on Tuesday. “Breezy with rain, heavy at times,” says Accuweather.com.

In fact, on Monday, the eve of the third ODI, the Indian team were forced to train indoors. In a series of videos posted by the BCCI, the Indian players were seen playing footy, with dark skies in the background. The likes of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and others all had their warm- up on the ground before moving indoors for nets.