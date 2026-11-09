Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who has better batting stats at Hamilton's Seddon Park as India eye ODI series victory?

Rohit Sharma struggles on New Zealand wickets in the first two ODIs will be an area of concern as the Men in Blue eye a series win on Tuesday at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Coming into the series on the back of scores of 101 and 92 against West Indies, the former Indian captain managed just 23 runs in the first two games, getting dismissed off similar deliveries.

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While Rohit was out for a duck in the first game, his struggles against the moving deliveries was more evident at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington. Besides Rohit, Virat Kohli is another man, who will have eyes on. Following his 74 in the first ODI, the ex-skipper managed just seven in the second.

New Zealand has always been a happy hunting country for Kohli and Rohit. Seddon Park is no less in that aspect. Kohli, who turned 38 on November 5, has played four ODIs at this venue, scored two half-centuries and a score 44 not out, with a best of 78 in 2014.

Why Seddon Park is special for Rohit Sharma? For Rohit, Seddon Park has a different place in his heart. In five ODIs at this venue, Rohit managed two fifty-plus scores, while in one he did not get to bat. But his most outing came in 2020 in a T20I, where he scored 65 off just 40 deliveries, studded with six fours and three sixes.

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But that's not where Rohit raised the bar. needing 18 runs to win in six balls during the Super Over, India needed 10 runs in the final two deliveries. Rohit smashed Tim Southee for back-to-back sixes in the final two deliveries to propel India over the line.

Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli stats at Seddon Park

ODIs T20I Rohit Sharma 170 runs (5 matches); Highest - 79 103 runs (2 matches); Highest - 65 Virat Kohli 175 runs (4 matches); Highest - 78 38 runs (1 match); Highest 38

Rain threat looms large in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI However, rain threat looms large ahead of the India vs New Zealand in the third ODI on Tuesday (November 10). According to Accuweather.com, there is a 100% probability of precipitation with around 11.5 hours of rain and a red alert issued on Tuesday in Hamilton.

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI starts at 3 PM local time, and it is highly likely there will be no game at Seddon Park. There is also a 24% probability of thunderstorms. There will be a complete cloud cover on Tuesday. “Breezy with rain, heavy at times,” says Accuweather.com.

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In fact, on Monday, the eve of the third ODI, the Indian team were forced to train indoors. In a series of videos posted by the BCCI, the Indian players were seen playing footy, with dark skies in the background. The likes of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and others all had their warm- up on the ground before moving indoors for nets.

Meanwhile, India, who are leading the series 2-0, need just win in the rest of the games to claim the series. India have won two bilateral ODI series so far in history in New Zealand. Earlier, India won the T20I series 3-2.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in