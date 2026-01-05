Rohit Sharma warns kids of misbehavior; Watch what happened with former India captain in viral video

Rohit Sharma is known to be a no-nonsense character both on and off-the field. Recently a video went viral where the former Indian captain was caught warning two young kids who misbehaved with him. The incident took place recently while Rohit was in a moving car.

Along with his wife and baby boy, Rohit was leaving a place when two kids approached him for selfies. While leaving the place, Rohit extended his left hand out of the car window to wave to his small group of fans, who had their phone cameras out only to capture their favourite cricketer.

While one shook his hand, two kids tried to grab Rohit's hand and click a selfie with him. This angered Rohit who then warned the two from inside the car before rolling up his car window.

Watch Rohit Sharma's reaction here

Rohit Sharma's performances in 2025 Meanwhile, Rohit had a brilliant 2025 for India. He first led the Men in Blue to a ICC Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, India's second ICC trophy in six months after the T20 World Cup 2024 win. After a not so good Indian Premier League (IPL) with Mumbai Indians, Rohit spent some off time with his family following a Test retirement.

The Indian opener returned to the Indian team in Australia, scoring a fifty and a hundred in the ODI series despite the Men in Blue's 1-2 series loss. He continued his sublime form against South Africa with a couple of fifties against the Proteas at home.

The 38-year-old returned to the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai for the first time after 2018, scoring 155 runs on return against Sikkim at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He was dismissed for a duck in the second match for Mumbai against Uttarakhand.

Besides his batting heroics, Rohit climbed to the top of ICC ODI batting rankings and also reached 20000 international runs. Rohit finished 2025 with 650 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 100, which included two hundreds, four half-centuries with a best score of 121 not out.

