Rohit Sharma was asked to compare World Cup loss and Test defeat against South Africa; he said...
Rohit Sharma was asked to compare India's Test defeat to the World Cup loss. Check what the Indian skipper said.
After the loss against South Africa in the 1st Test in Centurion, Rohit Sharma was asked to compare it with India’s World Cup loss. The Indian cricket captain did not hesitate to share his thoughts. He drew a clear line between the Test defeat and the World Cup loss. Despite the similarities in the aftermath of disappointment, Rohit emphasised the unique significance of each event in the cricketing world.