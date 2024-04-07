Rohit Sharma was surprised by fans’ reactions after World Cup loss, Hitman reveals on The Great Indian Kapil Show
India captain Rohit Sharma, along with Shreyas Iyer, appeared on the second episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. During the episode aired on April 7, ‘Hitman’ revealed why he was surprised by fans' reactions after India's World Cup loss last year.
Netflix aired the second episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on April 7. A new avatar of the highly-popular comedy show now streams exclusively on OTT. The second episode, hosted by Kapil Sharma, welcomed India captain Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.
