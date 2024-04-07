India captain Rohit Sharma, along with Shreyas Iyer, appeared on the second episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. During the episode aired on April 7, ‘Hitman’ revealed why he was surprised by fans' reactions after India's World Cup loss last year.

Netflix aired the second episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on April 7. A new avatar of the highly-popular comedy show now streams exclusively on OTT. The second episode, hosted by Kapil Sharma, welcomed India captain Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the show, one topic came up that had made Rohit uncomfortable in the past: the final of the ODI World Cup 2023. After winning 10 consecutive matches, India reached the final on November 19, 2023. India had the home advantage, and the Men in Blue were in tremendous form. However, India lost the match, breaking the hearts of all Indian fans.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Can Rohit Sharma replace Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya? Ex-cricketer says ‘can happen’ On The Great Indian Kapil Show, when “Hitman" was asked about it what was going on in his mind, he said it would be difficult to express in words. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We were in Ahmedabad for two days for practice before the final. The team had developed great momentum. It was on auto-pilot," Rohit said.

“However, when the final match started, we had a good start even though we lost Shubman Gill early. I had a partnership with Virat. We had the confidence that we could put up a good score," he added.

While chasing India’s 240, Australia lost 3 wickets for 47. Then, they had a 192-run partnership between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne. Australia won the final by 6 wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohit was surprised What surprised Rohit Sharma, though, was the fans’ reaction after India’s loss in the final. The India captain expected that, in a cricket-crazy country like India, everyone would react in a hostile manner out of disappointment.

Also Read: Can Suryakumar Yadav help Mumbai register its first win? Fantasy team, pitch report and more “I thought people would be quite upset, people will be disappointed. But, wherever I went after the World Cup final, people appreciated the way we played in the tournament. And, they enjoyed watching us play even though the outcome was not what we expected," Rohit said.

Rohit made the remarks after actor Archana Puran Singh told him that, even if they had not won the trophy, the Indian team had won everyone’s hearts. The live audience then started chanting “Rohit Rohit", “Bharat Mata ki Jay" and “We’re proud of you". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohit Sharma, Sheryas Iyer in IPL 2024 Meanwhile, in IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma plays for Mumbai Indians (MI) even though he is no longer the captain. MI, standing at the bottom of the points table with no points after 3 matches, will play Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 7. The IPL match starts at 3:30 PM.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya vs Rohit Sharma rivalry buzz ends as Mumbai Indians share new video | Watch Shreyas, on the other hand, is the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Kolkata have won all 3 matches played so far. They will play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 8.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!