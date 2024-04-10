‘Rohit Sharma will go to where he is treated better than MI’: Ambati Rayudu makes BIG IPL mega auction prediction
India's veteran batter Ambati Rayudu said that all IPL teams will love to have Rohit Sharma as their captain and he will eventually go where he wants to go
Ahead of the IPL mega auctions, a lot of veteran cricketers are discussing the possibility of Rohit Sharma moving to some other franchise
Rohit Sharma is at his peak cricketing career with fans loving him for his aggressive batting and on-field captaincy decisions. So, when Mumbai Indians decided to replace him with Hardik Pandya, the intense backlash was not surprising. But, ahead of the IPL mega auctions by the end of this year, a lot of veteran cricketers are discussing the possibility of Rohit Sharma moving to some other franchise.