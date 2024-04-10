Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ‘Rohit Sharma will go to where he is treated better than MI’: Ambati Rayudu makes BIG IPL mega auction prediction

‘Rohit Sharma will go to where he is treated better than MI’: Ambati Rayudu makes BIG IPL mega auction prediction

Devesh Kumar

  • India's veteran batter Ambati Rayudu said that all IPL teams will love to have Rohit Sharma as their captain and he will eventually go where he wants to go
  • Ahead of the IPL mega auctions, a lot of veteran cricketers are discussing the possibility of Rohit Sharma moving to some other franchise

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and his teammate Rohit Sharma (L) gesture during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Rohit Sharma is at his peak cricketing career with fans loving him for his aggressive batting and on-field captaincy decisions. So, when Mumbai Indians decided to replace him with Hardik Pandya, the intense backlash was not surprising. But, ahead of the IPL mega auctions by the end of this year, a lot of veteran cricketers are discussing the possibility of Rohit Sharma moving to some other franchise.

Also Read: Who will win Mumbai vs Bengaluru clash?

Veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu has already said that the CSK would be happy to have a player like Rohit Sharma, and while speaking along similar lines on Wednesday, Ambati Rayudu said that any IPL team would love to have Rohit Sharma as their captain.

“It's Rohit Sharma's call where he wants to go. All the IPL teams would love to have him as the captain. He'll go to a franchise that maybe treats him better than what has happened here," Ambati Rayudu told Star Sports amid a lot of buzzes around Rohit Sharma moving to some other franchise in the next IPL.

Is LSG ready to take Rohit Sharma?

Amid all the noise around Rohit Sharma's future IPL prospects, Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer also made his contribution as showed his interest in getting the Indian star for their team. Justin Langer was asked to name one player he wants from any other team of the IPL.

"One guy I want? Hmmm… if I could have anyone…. who do you think?" Langer asked the person taking his interview. The interviewer responded with another question: “We have most of our bases covered. But do you think you can get Rohit Sharma?."

Justin Langer couldn't stop smiling at Rohit Sharma's reference and said “Rohit Sharma? Hahaha. We're going to get him from Mumbai… Well, you better be the negotiator."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
