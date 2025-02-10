Rohit Sharma surpassed former India captain Sourav Ganguly for most wins as an Indian skipper and is just two shy of completing another century in the national colours. Riding on Rohit Sharma's 119 against England in the second ODI, India chased down 305 with four wickets and 33 balls to spare. The win also ensured India's series win.

Notably, the victory came on Rohit Sharma's 50th ODI as captain. With this win, the 37-year-old also also moved up fourth in the list of Indian captains with most wins in international cricket - 98.

Sourav Ganguly led India to 97 wins in international cricket. The list of headed by MS Dhoni (179 runs), followed by Virat Kohli (137) and Mohammad Azharuddin (104). Two more wins for Rohit Sharma will make him the fourth Indian skipper to register 100 victories for India.

In total, Rohit Sharma has led India in 36 ODIs, 50 T20Is, and 12 Tests so far since taking on the leadership role from Virat Kohli in 2021. To add to that, Rohit Sharma's 36 wins out of 50 ODIs as captain is also the second-highest win percentage in the 50-over format among players who have led their countries in half century of matches.

Legendary West Indies captain Clive Lloyd (76.19) has a better win percentage in ODIs as captain.

Rohit returns to form before Champions Trophy Rohit Sharma's 32nd ODI hundred came at a right time for India with just nine days left for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Having been under severe criticism, the hundred came as a sigh of relief both for the cricketer himself and the Indian team, and also the millions of fans.

The century was Rohit Sharma's first in ODIs since October 2023, a period during which the opening batter hit five fifties in 13 matches. Across formats, this was his first century since March 2024 when he hit 104 against England at Dharamsala.