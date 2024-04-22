‘Rohit Sharma would never say…’: Suresh Raina slams Faf du Plessis' comments on RCB star
RCB's tough season continued with a heartbreaking one-run loss to KKR, which has placed them at the bottom of the IPL points table. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has been slammed by his former CSK teammate Suresh Raina for making comments about Mayank Dagar's performance to the media.
Royal Challenges Bengaluru (RCB) had another tough outing in this year's IPL. They have lost six of their seven matches so far and are sitting at the bottom of the league's points table. RCB suffered a heartbreaking 1-run defeat to KKR at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, continuing their downward trajectory in this year's tournament.