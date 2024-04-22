Royal Challenges Bengaluru (RCB) had another tough outing in this year's IPL. They have lost six of their seven matches so far and are sitting at the bottom of the league's points table. RCB suffered a heartbreaking 1-run defeat to KKR at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, continuing their downward trajectory in this year's tournament.

Also Read | Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s PBKS vs GT match

Earlier in the month, RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets after being bowled out for 183 in their allotted 20 overs. Later, RCB captain Faf Du Plessis told the media that though the Jaipur pitch had improved in the second innings, the 20-run over from Mayank Dagar took the momentum away from RCB.

Speaking to the media, Du Plessis said, “The pitch definitely got better; you could feel it; the ball was skidding along nicely. We were excellent in the first four overs. I think that 20 runs over (from Mayank Dagar) took the momentum away and shifted the pressure back on us."

Now, former India cricketer Suresh Raina, Faf's former teammate at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has come out in support of the youngster Mayank Dagar. Speaking to Lallantop in Hindi, Raina felt it was unfair for Faf to criticise a young player in front of the press when he hadn't been scoring runs himself.

Also Read |Gautam Gambhir embraces Virat Kohli after IPL match; writes, 'Phenomenal display of character by RCB today'

“If you speak something like this about a junior in front of the press, it's not right. The captain himself hasn't been scoring runs. I've played with Faf for many years, and he's a dear friend, but he should support the youngsters. You'd never see Rohit Sharma say something like this," the former CSK star told Lallntop.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!