On January 4, Bollywood director-actor Farhan Akhtar shared a heartfelt post about Rohit Sharma. Farhan’s post comes after the Indian captain dropped himself from the Sydney Test between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

Farhan Akhtar has praised Sharma for his immense contributions to Indian cricket, both as a player and captain. He highlights Rohit’s exceptional batting skills and countless memorable performances.

Acknowledging that cricket can be unforgiving, Farhan points out that every player faces a rough patch at some point. He notes that, while many players are encouraged to take breaks to regain form, it’s rare for someone, especially a captain, to step back voluntarily, making this individual’s decision even more admirable.

“Now here’s a guy who’s putting his teams chances of a win ahead of himself finding form and instead of being applauded for his selflessness, the majority is tearing him down. Ask yourself.. why would anyone do this again if this is how the world responds to a man thinking of the larger cause than his own glory?” added the Don director.

“@rohitsharma45 You’re a superstar. You know what you’re doing and I know you won’t let the negativity get you down.. but just want to say thank you for showing the world that you put team before individual. It’s a hard thing to do and only the strongest of mind and heart can do it. That’s what makes a great leader. See you back on the field soon,” he concluded.

Rohit Sharma on ‘getting dropped’ Rohit Sharma earlier spoke about “getting dropped” despite being the captain. He said that it was his decision to sit out due to lack of form.