The Wankhede Stadium was a galaxy of stars on Sunday evening as the stalwarts of Mumbai and Indian cricket came together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). India captain Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, former greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar and Diana Edulji graced the occasion.

While everybody recalled their memories with Mumbai cricket, there were several moments that turned the event into a memorable evening for all who were present there to make it a grand success.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rohit Sharma was seen having a bromance with Shreyas Iyer, who was sitting among the invited guests. During the celebration, Rohit Sharma was called on stage along with other greats of Mumbai and Indian cricket.

With Ravi Shastri by his side, Rohit Sharma enthusiastically called Shreyas Iyer by intimating the latter's dance moves. Shreyas Iyer, who was recently appointed as the Punjab Kings captain for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League, couldn't stop laughing.

The fun exchange between Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer showed the camaraderie between the two.

Watch Rohit's bromance with Shreyas

That wasn't all. Soon after, Sunil Gavaskar engaged himself into an impromptu dance gig with Diana Edulji on the Om Shanti Om titke track. The singer also made both Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar sing the same track, thus mesmerising the packed Wankhede.

Watch Sunil Gavaskar's dance

During the event, all the cricketers recalled their Mumbai cricket days and how the stadium became a part of their cricket journey. A laser show, cultural events and dance performance were also on display that depicted the Marathi culture.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma promised to bring the ICC Champions Trophy back in India. The last time India won the ICC Champions Trophy was in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni, beating England in the final.